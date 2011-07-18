No plans for lifeguards at I-10 Beach - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

No plans for lifeguards at I-10 Beach

Despite two swimming deaths this summer, the City of Lake Charles has no plans to add lifeguards to the I-10 Beach.

In May, a 19-year-old from Welsh drowned at the beach after losing his grip on a raft. Authorities recovered his body three days later under the Calcasieu River Bridge.

On Saturday, after three hours of searching, LCPD recovered the body of a six-year-old boy, who also drowned at the beach.

It's been 25 years since lifeguards last roamed the I-10 Beach. Now, some are calling for lifeguards to be stationed at the beach once again. But the City has no plans to bring the lifeguards back for the same reason they got rid of them.

"The decision was to do away with lifeguards at that time because of the false sense of security that it gave parents and others," said Lake Charles City Administrator John Cardone.

Cardone said the city's public pools have lifeguards because pools are easier to monitor than the beach.

"These beach areas are difficult to monitor. The water is not clear," said Cardone. "It's not like it's an isolated area where the lifeguards can properly monitor it."

There are no lifeguards at other area beaches, including the I-210 Beach, which is operated by Calcasieu Parish.

Cardone, who called Saturday's drowning "tragic and sad," said ultimate safety comes from parents and other adult supervisors.

"Families, they know if their children can't swim," said Cardone. "If their children can't swim, they've really got to watch them closely."

Though there are no plans to add lifeguards, the city will review the measures it does have in place at the beach, like signs warning visitors to swim at their own risk, to determine if any modifications are needed.

