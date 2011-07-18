Local family welcomes triplets - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local family welcomes triplets

Thirty fingers and thirty toes - three bundles of joy arrived late Saturday evening at Lake Charles Women and Children's Hospital.

"Ever since I could remember I've loved babies. And I always wanted a lot and I got a lot now," said Jackie Thibodeaux.  

The babies were born around 8:45 p.m. 

Aubree: 4 pounds two ounces, 16 1/4 inches 

Macee and Sophee are identical twins.

Macee: 2 pounds 7 ounces, 15 1/2 inches

Sophee: 3 pounds 10 ounces, 17 inches

While triplets are more common now with fertility drugs, Jackie and her husband Donovan had no help in that department. Both also say they don't have a history of multiples in their families.

"Earlier this year I was at the doctor's office and for an hour I thought I was only having twins, and then the doctor came in and told me they found a third one. I just wanted to cry. I didn't know what else to do," recalled Jackie.

That was back in January. Now it's all smiles.

"We are so happy. Our family is here. They are so excited. It's awesome and overwhelming, but more exciting than anything," said Donovan.  

A team of doctors and nurses delivered the babies. All three babies are doing remarkably well considering they were seven weeks premature.

"It's hard to not be able to hold them. But we enjoy this time in here with them. But it's definitely hard looking at them with in the incubators with the wires," said Donovan.

The girls are expected to go home in three to four weeks. Until then they'll remain in the NICU at Women and Children's Hospital as Mom & Dad can't prepare for their homecoming.   

"All the girls are going to be close they are going to get to grow up together. That's going to be fun. We're happy that we feel very fortunate and very lucky. It's going to be great when we can get them home," said Donovan.

"It's probably going to be chaotic at first. It's going to take a lot of adjusting and getting used to, but we're ready. They're our three little blessings," said Jackie.

The Thibodeauxs already have a 20-month-old daughter at home. The family said they would like to thank everyone for their support through this time.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly