Local family welcomes triplets

Thirty fingers and thirty toes - three bundles of joy arrived late Saturday evening at Lake Charles Women and Children's Hospital.

"Ever since I could remember I've loved babies. And I always wanted a lot and I got a lot now," said Jackie Thibodeaux.

The babies were born around 8:45 p.m.

Aubree: 4 pounds two ounces, 16 1/4 inches

Macee and Sophee are identical twins.

Macee: 2 pounds 7 ounces, 15 1/2 inches

Sophee: 3 pounds 10 ounces, 17 inches

While triplets are more common now with fertility drugs, Jackie and her husband Donovan had no help in that department. Both also say they don't have a history of multiples in their families.

"Earlier this year I was at the doctor's office and for an hour I thought I was only having twins, and then the doctor came in and told me they found a third one. I just wanted to cry. I didn't know what else to do," recalled Jackie.

That was back in January. Now it's all smiles.

"We are so happy. Our family is here. They are so excited. It's awesome and overwhelming, but more exciting than anything," said Donovan.

A team of doctors and nurses delivered the babies. All three babies are doing remarkably well considering they were seven weeks premature.

"It's hard to not be able to hold them. But we enjoy this time in here with them. But it's definitely hard looking at them with in the incubators with the wires," said Donovan.

The girls are expected to go home in three to four weeks. Until then they'll remain in the NICU at Women and Children's Hospital as Mom & Dad can't prepare for their homecoming.

"All the girls are going to be close they are going to get to grow up together. That's going to be fun. We're happy that we feel very fortunate and very lucky. It's going to be great when we can get them home," said Donovan.

"It's probably going to be chaotic at first. It's going to take a lot of adjusting and getting used to, but we're ready. They're our three little blessings," said Jackie.

The Thibodeauxs already have a 20-month-old daughter at home. The family said they would like to thank everyone for their support through this time.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.