Should there be lifeguards at I-10 beach? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Should there be lifeguards at I-10 beach?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

After a young boy drowned at the North I-10 Beach over the weekend, some are wondering what can be done to prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future.

Lake Charles Police recovered the six-year-old's body around 10 p.m. Saturday night, three hours after the boy was reported missing in the water.

It's the second drowning at the same beach this summer.

In May, 19-year-old Ray Lee Vital's body was recovered three days after he lost his grip on a raft and went underwater.

There are no lifeguards on duty at the beach, as signs posted throughout the area clearly illustrate.

But now, after two tragedies, some are wondering if a lifeguard or two would make a difference.

On KPLC's Facebook page, an overwhelming majority favored a lifeguard at the North I-10 beach. However, a few said a lifeguard would not make a difference and urged parental responsibility.

"Parents are responsible for their children," wrote Brooke Mathis. "The beach isn't a swimming pool. There is debris, currents and tides that parents should take into consideration. Even good swimmers can drown in these conditions."

Brandi Conner-Felice had another suggestion writing, "Life jackets should be required for children to swim at the beach."

Lake Charles resident Curtis Bonds brought his two-year-old son to the beach on Sunday. He said the best thing a parent can do is to keep a close watch on their children, especially younger ones.

"We always make sure that one of us always has a pair of eyes on our child," said Bonds. "He never leaves our side."

Danielle Greene, a mother of two from Beaumont who was also at the beach on Sunday, echoed Bonds advice.

"As a mother of two, I always fear water and the safety around water," said Greene. "We try to go out and swim together and stay together."

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

