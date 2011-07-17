Should there be lifeguards at I-10 beach?

After a young boy drowned at the North I-10 Beach over the weekend, some are wondering what can be done to prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future.

Lake Charles Police recovered the six-year-old's body around 10 p.m. Saturday night, three hours after the boy was reported missing in the water.

It's the second drowning at the same beach this summer.

In May, 19-year-old Ray Lee Vital's body was recovered three days after he lost his grip on a raft and went underwater.

There are no lifeguards on duty at the beach, as signs posted throughout the area clearly illustrate.

But now, after two tragedies, some are wondering if a lifeguard or two would make a difference.

On KPLC's Facebook page, an overwhelming majority favored a lifeguard at the North I-10 beach. However, a few said a lifeguard would not make a difference and urged parental responsibility.

"Parents are responsible for their children," wrote Brooke Mathis. "The beach isn't a swimming pool. There is debris, currents and tides that parents should take into consideration. Even good swimmers can drown in these conditions."

Brandi Conner-Felice had another suggestion writing, "Life jackets should be required for children to swim at the beach."

Lake Charles resident Curtis Bonds brought his two-year-old son to the beach on Sunday. He said the best thing a parent can do is to keep a close watch on their children, especially younger ones.

"We always make sure that one of us always has a pair of eyes on our child," said Bonds. "He never leaves our side."

Danielle Greene, a mother of two from Beaumont who was also at the beach on Sunday, echoed Bonds advice.

"As a mother of two, I always fear water and the safety around water," said Greene. "We try to go out and swim together and stay together."

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.