Clarke Holds of Mickelson, Johnson to win British Open

SANDWICH, ENGLAND(AP) - Darren Clarke has won his first major title

at the British Open.

The 42-year-old from Northern Ireland shot an even-par 70 Sunday

that gave him a three-stroke victory over Americans Dustin Johnson

and Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson made an impressive charge on the front side, actually

moving into a share of the lead with an eagle at No. 7. But Clarke

came along and put up an eagle of his own, then watched Mickelson

fade down the stretch for a 68.

Clarke won with a 5-under 275.

Johnson was within two strokes of the lead when he made a huge

blunder, knocking an iron shot out of bounds from the 14th fairway.

He wound taking a double-bogey that ended his chances.

Johnson settled for a 72, leaving him tied with Mickelson at

278.