Clarke Holds of Mickelson, Johnson to win British Open

SANDWICH, ENGLAND(AP) - Darren Clarke has won his first major title
at the British Open.
The 42-year-old from Northern Ireland shot an even-par 70 Sunday
that gave him a three-stroke victory over Americans Dustin Johnson
and Phil Mickelson.
Mickelson made an impressive charge on the front side, actually
moving into a share of the lead with an eagle at No. 7. But Clarke
came along and put up an eagle of his own, then watched Mickelson
fade down the stretch for a 68.
Clarke won with a 5-under 275.
Johnson was within two strokes of the lead when he made a huge
blunder, knocking an iron shot out of bounds from the 14th fairway.
He wound taking a double-bogey that ended his chances.
Johnson settled for a 72, leaving him tied with Mickelson at
278.
