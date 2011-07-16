Boy drowns at North I-10 Beach

Tragedy has struck for the second time this summer at North I-10 Beach. After several hours of searching authorities recovered the body of a six year old boy. According to Lake Charles Police the boy was swimming in the lake when he went missing around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police arrived on the scene and immediately went into the water to help search for the boy. "Officers went in the water in hopes of finding the boy alive. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was also out here with their boat and plane assisting. Our thoughts and prayers are with the child's family," said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police.

Also assisting with the search were agents with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries.

This drowning comes two months after Ray Lee Vital, 19, drowned at the same beach. His body was recovered some three days later underneath the I-10 Bridge.

