Anchor and reporter Olivia Vidal is in her third stint at KPLC.

Olivia began her TV career at KPLC as a reporter after graduating from LSU in 2011.

She left in 2013 to take on a morning reporter position at KPLC’s sister station, KSLA News 12, in Shreveport.

Olivia returned to KPLC in 2014 to help launch a Raycom Media smartphone app before accepting a position with a local public relations firm. From there, she moved into a communications specialist role for a local petrochemical company in the Greater Lake Charles area.

After two years of working in the petrochemical industry, she is happily returning to the KPLC News team.

Olivia is from Mandeville, Louisiana, but for the last seven years she proudly calls Lake Charles home.

In her spare time, Olivia volunteers with the Junior League of Lake Charles and The Alzheimer’s Association of SWLA. When she isn’t working or volunteering, she enjoys spending time with family and friends.

Send Olivia an email or reach out to her on Facebook.