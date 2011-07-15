Jennings man arrested for sex crimes involving juveniles

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

On July 14, 2011, the Lake Charles office of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service served a search warrant at the residence of 37-year-old Whitney Gary, Jr. of Jennings, Louisiana. Gary had ordered child pornography through the mail. Upon receipt of the order, detectives and postal inspectors executed the warrant and located the child pornography that had been delivered to Gary via U.S. Mail.

During a search of Gary's computer, child pornography was located along with self-produced pornographic images of children. During an interview with Gary, he admitted to downloading and receiving the child pornography. He also admitted to having a sexual relationship with two juvenile males and taking pictures of them.

Gary was arrested for aggravated rape, production of pornography involving juveniles, aggravated incest, and oral sexual battery. He was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail on a $500,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations at 337-491-2903.

This investigation is part of our ongoing mission to protect children entitled Operation Child Watch. The purpose of Operation Child Watch is to rescue children from the potential abuse of child predators by targeting those individuals with sexually explicit images and/or videos on their computers. This is an ongoing effort, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies.