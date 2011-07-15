Special signup locations for seniors to freeze home value - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Special signup locations for seniors to freeze home value

Senior citizens, some veterans and those with disabilities can freeze the value of their homes for the purpose of saving money on property taxes. Those eligible in Iowa, Vinton and DeQuincy can apply next week without having to leave their hometown.

Everyone wants their home to increase in value-- but when the tax assessor re-assesses and decides your house is worth more, it means you pay more in property taxes. But if the value of their home is frozen,  a higher home value alone won't mean a bigger tax bill as Calcasieu Tax Assessor Wendy Aguillard explains. "We have a freeze that's available for senior citizens 65 or older, a freeze that's available for disabled veterans, fifty per cent or more disabled; and to disabled through Social Security, 100% permanently disabled. What it does is, it freezes their value. If something is voted in they would still have that millage that would have to be paid for the new taxes voted in. But if something's paid off their taxes could go down because it would be lower. The taxes would adjust based on what the millages do but it wouldn't be a large swing in tax dollars that might happen if their property were re-assessed at a higher value."

On the flip side, if next year's reassessment finds one's house has decreased in value, that could lower the bill Aguillard says, "We can move it lower if that's the case."

Aguillard says they will go to Iowa, Vinton and DeQuincy next week to sign up those who qualify for the special assessment freeze. "We're going to come to the public instead of them having them have to come to our office."

Aguillard says the freeze is permanent as long as they own their home and live there.

The tax assessor and her staff will be at the following locations from 9 am to 1 pm next week.

On Tuesday they are at Iowa Town Hall; on Wednesday they're in Vinton and Thursday they're at DeQuincy City Hall.

For information about the freezes and documents you need to bring... Call the Calcasieu Assessor's Office at 721-3000.

 Again here's the schedule for next week from Calcasieu Assessor, Wendy Curphy Aguillard and her staff:

             Iowa Town Hall – Tuesday, July 19th, from 9 – 1

            Vinton City Hall – Wednesday, July 20th, from 9 – 1

            DeQuincy City Hall – Thursday, July 21st, from 9 – 1

 For more information on the qualifications to file for these special assessment freezes and the documentation needed, please call the Calcasieu Parish Assessor's Office at 337-721-3000.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly