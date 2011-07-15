Lake Charles man arrested for sex crime involving juvenile

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Lake Charles man on Wednesday after investigating a complaint saying he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

The CPSO received the complaint regarding 20-year-old Royce J. Thibodeaux of Lake Charles.

During their investigation, Thibodeaux allegedly confirmed the allegations to detectives. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Thibodeaux was charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile. His bond was set at $250,000.

The investigation reportedly continues, with more charges possible.

