Highway 14 Kroger location closing

An official with Kroger has confirmed that the Highway 14 location in Lake Charles will be closing on August 6.

"Kroger has made the very difficult decision to close our Highway 14 store," said Gary Huddleston, an official with Kroger.

Huddleston said that the approximately 60 associates at the store will be offered a job at one of the other Lake Charles or Sulphur locations.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.