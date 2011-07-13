Two Moss Bluff residents arrested for sex crimes

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish arrested two Moss Bluff residents on Tuesday after they investigated a complaint in reference to inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old female.

An investigation by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office revealed both 18-year-old Brock K. Manuel and 17-year-old Austin T. Gauthreaux - both of Moss Bluff - touched a 14-year-old female victim in a sexually inappropriate manner. Gauthreaux allegedly attempted to have sexual intercourse with her.

According to authorities, the two confirmed some of the allegations against them.

Both were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Manuel was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $5,000.

Gauthreaux was charged with forcible rape. His bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.