LC man saves money on the road with electric car - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LC man saves money on the road with electric car

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A lake area man recently purchased a new vehicle that requires no gasoline or tail pipe, just electricity and a plug in.

Ken Brunot of Lake Charles recently bought one of the first electric cars in the state of Louisiana. Brunot was on a waiting list for more than a year until he was given the chance to purchase a new Nissan Leaf electric car.

Brunot's car is propelled by an electric motor and powered by a 23 kilowatt lithium ion battery.

"I've always been interested in electric cars, from the days of General Motors EV 1," Brunot said. "The best thing about them is you don't have to worry about buying gas."

Brunot charges his vehicle every evening so that it will be fully charged in the morning with more than 100 miles.

"It's like waking up in the morning with a full tank of gas," Brunot said.

Brunot said charging his car does not heavily impact his electric bill.

"I've driven 424 miles so far and my cost has been a little over 7 dollars to charge the vehicle," Brunot said. "That buys you about 2 gallons worth of gas. I think it's very economical."

Other benefits of the electric car include not having to pay high dollar maintenance costs.

"You don't have to have oil changes, there's no timing belt, and there's no oil filter," Brunot said.

Brunot said the only downside to the Nissan Leaf is that a second vehicle is needed for longer trips.

"I think the car is mainly designed for a commuter car for around town driving," Brunot said.

However, Brunot said there's a feeling of freedom that he feels behind the wheel.

"It's like a new American freedom," Brunot said. "You feel like you can do whatever you want to do without having to be subject to what the price at the pump is. I think we'll see a lot more electric cars on the road coming up in the future."

Brunot purchased his electric car at a test market for the electric vehicle in Texas. He said a test market will become available in the state of Louisiana sometime next year.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly