Pitkin man, woman arrested on drug charges

Two Pitkin residents were arrested for drug possession charges last week in Beauregard Parish.

Authorities with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Jonathan Tarver and 24-year-old Jessica Tarver, both of Pitkin, on July 7.

After an investigation, both were charged with possession of schedule II (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two were released on a $40,000 bond.

