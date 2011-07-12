Volunteer work days announced for Millennium Park

The effort to rebuild Millennium Park received two major corporate donations Tuesday evening. PPG donated $10,000 and Louisiana Radio Communications handed over a check for $5,000.

Rebuild Coordinator Kay Barnett said they are about 65% near having the $650,000 needed to rebuild the new park. Barnett also announced the volunteer rebuild days.

"We have decided on the construction dates. They will be October 26-30 and November 2-6. So we are very excited about that time of the year. Hopefully the weather will be cooler and we'll be past hurricane season and right before the Thanksgiving holidays. Everyone will be in that community spirit to get involved," said Barnett.

Click here if you would like to donate or get involved with the rebuild project.

