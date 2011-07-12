Rule kicking in to stop electricity cutoffs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A state utility regulator says a rule is kicking in that prevents electric utilities from cutting off customers when the heat index is at least 105 degrees. The same rule by the Public Service Commission also stops electricity and natural gas cutoffs when winter temperatures drop below 32 degrees. PSC member Foster Campbell says heat indexes of 105 to 110 degrees are expected across much of the state through Tuesday. Campbell says the 2007 PSC rule requires customers extra time to bring their accounts current. The National Weather Service has said hot weather likely will persist across the state through the weekend.

