How to become a charitable donor

The Foundation provides a simple, but powerful and highly personal approach to philanthropy and charitable giving. By offering a variety of creative giving opportunities, we help people achieve their charitable goals and create lasting positive effects in our community and region.
Donors are the lifeblood of the foundation, providing money to create a great region for all of us. Donor funds are like savings accounts for charitable use and allow the donor to:
HOW DO WE HELP DONORS?
WE OFFER DONORS SEVEN (7) DIFFERENT TYPES OF FUNDS:
1. DONOR ADVISED/ CORPORATE ADVISED FUNDS
The most popular type of fund. Donors deposit money in the funds; the Foundation invests the money so the gift can endure; donors can recommend grants and projects to be supported through the fund earnings and money. As with all funds, the Foundation handles all the paperwork. The Board of Directors approves grant recommendations.
2. UNRESTRICTED FUNDS
These funds have not been directed to a specific use and are available for general distribution by the Foundation with the approval of the Board of Directors. They let the Board and the Foundation move quickly to match unexpected needs and to invest in emerging opportunities in the community.
3. FIELD OF INTEREST FUNDS
These funds are established within a specific area, such as education, healthcare or community services.
4. DESIGNATED BENEFICIARY FUNDS
These funds are directed to a specific use by the donor, such as supporting a named agency or project.
5. SCHOLARSHIP FUNDS
These funds assist in educating students. The Foundation can assist in designing a selection process that funds worthy students for scholarships.
6. ORGANIZATIONAL FUND-OFFERED TO NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
NPOs can invest their assets with the Foundation and the Foundation's assets in turn, are managed by investment houses. These funds allow the nonprofits the opportunity to have greater earnings while also giving them more exposure to prospective donors.
7. FIRST LT. DOUGLAS B FOURNET MEMORIAL FUND
Join us to create a wonderful place for all of us. Contribute to the Community Foundation.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.