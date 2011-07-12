How to become a charitable donor

The Foundation provides a simple, but powerful and highly personal approach to philanthropy and charitable giving. By offering a variety of creative giving opportunities, we help people achieve their charitable goals and create lasting positive effects in our community and region.

Donors are the lifeblood of the foundation, providing money to create a great region for all of us. Donor funds are like savings accounts for charitable use and allow the donor to:

Maximize their gift by carrying out their charitable goals in an effective, efficient and creative way.

Ensure a lasting community impact and legacy.

Make charitable donations that maximize tax benefits.

Avoid the high costs and administrative requirements of a private foundation.

Tap our staff's local insight and grantmaking expertise.

HOW DO WE HELP DONORS?

WE OFFER DONORS SEVEN (7) DIFFERENT TYPES OF FUNDS:

1. DONOR ADVISED/ CORPORATE ADVISED FUNDS

The most popular type of fund. Donors deposit money in the funds; the Foundation invests the money so the gift can endure; donors can recommend grants and projects to be supported through the fund earnings and money. As with all funds, the Foundation handles all the paperwork. The Board of Directors approves grant recommendations.

2. UNRESTRICTED FUNDS

These funds have not been directed to a specific use and are available for general distribution by the Foundation with the approval of the Board of Directors. They let the Board and the Foundation move quickly to match unexpected needs and to invest in emerging opportunities in the community.

3. FIELD OF INTEREST FUNDS

These funds are established within a specific area, such as education, healthcare or community services.

4. DESIGNATED BENEFICIARY FUNDS

These funds are directed to a specific use by the donor, such as supporting a named agency or project.

5. SCHOLARSHIP FUNDS

These funds assist in educating students. The Foundation can assist in designing a selection process that funds worthy students for scholarships.

6. ORGANIZATIONAL FUND-OFFERED TO NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

NPOs can invest their assets with the Foundation and the Foundation's assets in turn, are managed by investment houses. These funds allow the nonprofits the opportunity to have greater earnings while also giving them more exposure to prospective donors.

7. FIRST LT. DOUGLAS B FOURNET MEMORIAL FUND



Join us to create a wonderful place for all of us. Contribute to the Community Foundation.