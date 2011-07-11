Shooting suspect turns himself in to authorities

Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department say a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened early Sunday morning has turned himself in.

Authorities were searching for 36-year-old Hubert Antoine, Jr. He was wanted in connection with the shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue. The victim in that shooting is listed in critical condition.

Antoine, Jr. is charged with attempted first degree murder, two counts of armed robbery, one count of carjacking, and two counts of second degree kidnapping.

His bond is set at $450,000.

