State seeks half billion in BP-funded projects

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal says the state will seek approval for more than a half billion dollars in projects to restore coastal areas and fisheries affected by last year's huge BP oil spill.

The money would come from $1 billion that BP agreed to spend in April in a pact with the federal government and the five Gulf States affected by the oil spill. Jindal said Monday he expects Louisiana to get the bulk of that money because the state suffered a disproportionate share of damage from the spill.

Jindal said the state would seek approval from the trustee council established to review the proposed projects.

The projects include oyster habitat restoration, fish hatcheries and barrier island restoration projects.

