Leesville boy drowns at Vernon Lake Spillway Park

The search for a missing Leesville child on Sunday evening ended tragically after it was determined the 2-year-old boy drowned at Vernon Lake Spillway Park.

Deputies with the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office and agents with Wildlife and Fisheries responded to a call regarding 2-year-old Damarion Bryant. The child was reported missing at the Vernon Lake Spillway Park around 7:25 p.m. Sunday.

The boy was eventually found just after 8:30 p.m. in the water close to where he was playing with other children. He was brought to land where officials began administering CPR until an ambulance arrived on the scene.

Bryant was taken to a hospital where attempts to resuscitate him were made. Sadly, those efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m.

