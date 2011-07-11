Yellow means your fire hydrant is broken, Cormie's latest - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Yellow means your fire hydrant is broken, Cormie's latest

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

You may have seen different rings around your hydrant and those blue markers in the street. What do these colors mean to you if you have a fire in your area?

Here's what we found out:

Rings are based on GPM (gallons per minute) after each hydrant has been tested. 

There are private hydrants and city hydrants. Both types are tested by the city, however private hydrants get repaired by those that own it (i.e. hydrants in apartment complexes).

The blue markers in the road indicate to an approaching fire truck exactly what side of the street the fire hydrant is on.

Blue plastic rings means your gallons per minute is 1500 or more. 

Green plastic rings means your gallons per minute is 1000-1499.

Orange plastic rings mean your gallons per minute is 500-999.

Red plastic rings means your gallons per minute is BELOW 500.

Yellow ring placed around the front 4 1/2 inch outlet means NOT OPERATIONAL.

Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray says if you happen to see a yellow ring near your home or business, there is no need to worry. Inside the city, the next fire hydrant is just 400-600 feet away from the broken one.  Each fire truck is equipped with reaching a maximum of 1200 feet. And one more thing to add about the fire trucks, each truck also holds at least 6-12 minutes of water to attack any fire.  Connecting a truck to a hydrant is laying an additional line of defense.

And for those wondering what the latest is on Cormie's Grocery, the fire is still under investigation.  The family says they do plan to rebuild. However, rebuilding plans are between the family and their insurance company.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly