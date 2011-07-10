Police looking for suspect in overnight shooting

Lake Charles Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a man to the hospital. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Kings Trailer Park off 6th Avenue.

According to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus two men were robbed and one was shot. The victim was dropped off at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for treatment and has undergone surgery. We're told he is currently listed in critical condition.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect, but say he's considered armed and dangerous.

