Sister of murdered Jennings man speaks out

It has been more than a day since the shooting death of David 'Bowlegs' Deshotel and his sister wants all to know the different sides of the younger brother she loved.

Tammie Beitel is the older sister of the victim, she says David had a series of unfortunate incidents in his life that, she believes, lead up to the life he lead. She says, "He was raised by his grandparents and after they died, I had custody of him. But it was when his mother died, that he just loss all sense of hope."

Public records show that Deshotel has been in and out of trouble in and around various parish areas. However, Chief D'Albor wants the Jennings community to know his department is working diligently in solving the crime albeit this case involves a victim with a criminal background. They say their only concern is giving closure to the victim and the victim's family.

As of tonight, Police Chief D'Albor tells us that they are hot on the trail of those responsible murdering Deshotel. They expect to make an arrest very soon.

If you have any information, police are asking that you call the Jennings Police Department's tip line.