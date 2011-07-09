Marsh fire near Holly Beach sending smoke toward Sulphur

Cameron OEP confirms there is a marsh fire near Holly Beach to the West side of highway 27.

No houses or structures are in danger from the fire.

Lightning struck a marsh on Thursday, igniting the blazing fire.

Cameron volunteer fire fighters continue to keep an eye on the fire as it slowly moves northward while back burning to the South.

The entire fire is contained within the marsh.

Prevailing winds are out of the south blowing smoke as far north as Sulphur and Carlyss. Residents in both locations report seeing and smelling the smoke. Visibilities are also reduced due to the smoke.

If you get into thick smoke you will want to use your low beams as opposed to your high beams. High beams will bounce off the smoke and back into your eyes, further reducing visibility.

