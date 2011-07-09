Motorcycle club holds benefit ride for Millennium Park

The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club of Louisiana VIII held a benefit ride at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Saturday to raise funds for Millennium Park.

More than 100 bikers from all over the area left out of the south parking lot of the civic center just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9th.

The motorcyclists embarked on an 80 mile journey through southwestern Louisiana. All proceeds from the ride's registration fees will go toward rebuilding the popular city attraction.

"We cannot do what some of the big corporations can do as far as money. But we would like for the city and the community to know that we care about our community," said Gary Lemons, President of Blue Knights Chapter VIII. "We want to see this phoenix rise up out of the ground that was destroyed by the fire."

Millennium Park was built in 2000 and burned to the ground in January 2011. The benefit ride meant something special to each biker who participated.

Sonya Dunno said the rebuilding of the park is important to the young people as well as tourism in Lake Charles.

"It just means a lot," said Dunno. "It's a place for visitors to come and see what Lake Charles has to offer. It can be a place for the kids and grand kids."

Motorcyclists spent two hours on the 80 mile stretch riding through different southwest Louisiana towns such as Sulphur, Dequincy, and Vinton.

The Blue Knights raised more than $2,000.00 at Saturday's benefit ride.