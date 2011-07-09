Beaumont Police Officer killed after suspect crashes SUV

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - A Texas man has been charged with capital murder after police say he intentionally drove his fleeing sport utility vehicle into the patrol car of an officer, who was struck and killed.

Bond was set at $250,000 Saturday for 30-year-old John Wesley Nero of Beaumont in Southeast Texas. He remained in a hospital in serious condition for injuries he sustained in the Friday night crash.

Beaumont Police Chief Frank Coffin said 36-year-old Officer Bryan Mitchell Hebert was retrieving road spikes from his trunk to try to stop the SUV when the vehicle struck the patrol car head-on, pushing it into the officer.

Hebert, who served 10 years with the department, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the suspect had assaulted his mother and grandmother Friday evening.