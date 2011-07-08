Murder in Jennings, police have leads

The murder of 29yr old David Deshotel happened around 2am this morning in Jennings, Louisiana. He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Deshotel is known as Bow or Bowlegs around the community where he lived. To all who knew him, he was a rather "colorful" character who just seemed to live a tough life.

Earlier this year in March, 'Bowlegs' was shot in his leg. A suspect was arrested in that crime. Police do not expect the two crimes to be related.

Deshotel's sister Tammie Beitel, remembers how she found out her brother had been slain. She says "his (Deshotel) roommate called me and my sister around 2 o'clock this morning to say my brother was dead".

Jennings police chief says they are still investigating. And while they will await autopsy results, the shooting has been ruled a homicide. Officials went on to say that they are following a lead of a potential person of interest.

