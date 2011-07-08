Two men arraigned for murder of Sulphur man

Two men were arraigned Friday morning for the murder of a Sulphur man who was shot and killed while walking down Highway 27 in Carlyss on April 13th of this year.

David Caleb Fontenot and Devin Blake Badon were arraigned for the murder of Stephin Bergeron and attempted 2nd degree murder of Chance Bourgeois.

"We presented evidence to them that showed that they are guilty of what they are charged with," said Rick Bryant, Assistant District Attorney for Calcasieu Parish.

Badon is also charged with distribution of ecstasy. According to authorities, part of the evidence shows that drugs were involved.

"It was only part of the overall situation that was happening and going on that night," Bryant said. "We don't have information that either party that night were involved in drugs."

Fontenot and Badon pled not guilty to both charges.

Christy Bergeron, Stephin's mother, said she expected the two men to plead not guilty. However, she said the pain still hits home.

"He didn't deserve to go the way he did," Bergeron said. "I feel like if they did something and they were man enough to do that, then they should step up to the plate and say guilty."

Bergeron continues to visit Stephin's grave daily and brings flowers and notes in honor of her son.

"For the rest of my life I feel like I have to get up and come say hello to my son," Bergeron said. "Whoever did it wanted him dead, and I'll never ever understand that."

The trial date has been set for January 2, 2012. Stephin Bergeron was shot to death while walking on Hwy 27 in Carlyss on April 13th.