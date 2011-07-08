DeQuincy man accused of stealing air conditioners

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish arrested a DeQuincy man after they say he stole two air conditioners from a motel earlier this week.

On July 6, deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office were called to the Parkway Motel in DeQuincy regarding theft.

When deputies arrived, they found the door had been kicked in on two motel rooms. The air conditioner units, valued at more than $1,000, had been removed.

During an investigation, a witness told deputies she saw 29-year-old Randolph Ricks, Jr. - a resident of the motel - loading up the air conditioners into a truck earlier that morning.

Ricks was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of simple burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property and theft. His bond was set at $5,000.

Both air conditioners were recovered and returned to the motel.

