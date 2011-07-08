Four arrested after meth lab bust

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On July 7, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to 3360 Sancess Road in Lake Charles in reference to an anonymous tip of a possible methamphetamine lab at this residence with children inside.

Upon arrival, deputies received consent to search the residence and located a large amount of raw cooked methamphetamine, along with several smoking pipes, individual baggies and scales, along with several chemicals inside the home that were consistent with creation or operation of a clandestine lab. Haz-Mat was called to dismantle and clean up the meth lab.

Deputies discovered a nine-year-old boy inside the home, who was removed and placed with family members.

John A. Constance, Marcia A. Davenport, Randal C. Ardoin and Stuart A. Thibodeaux - all of Lake Charles - were arrested and charged with creation/operation of a clandestine lab; prohibited acts schedule II; possession of drug paraphernalia; and illegal use of CDS in the presence of a minor.

CPSO Cpl. Scott Helms was the arresting deputy in this case with the assistance of Cpl. Bazinet, Deputy Trahan, Sr. Cpl. Dupuie, Cpl. Boudreaux, Deputy Lavergne, and Deputy Peshoff.