Man shot to death in Jennings

Authorities in Jennings are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:00 a.m. Friday.

Jennings Police Chief Todd D'albor said someone entered a home in the 400 block of Hobart and fatally shot one person. D'albor said the victim is a 29-year-old male. Family members tell 7News that the victim is David Deshotel.

Other details are not yet available.

