Moss Bluff mom accused of child abuse speaks out - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Moss Bluff mom accused of child abuse speaks out

Verna Kennerson, 56, Moss Bluff, said her two young daughters are making up the abuse allegations. Kennerson said she adopted the girls a few years ago and claims they have been trouble ever since. Verna Kennerson, 56, Moss Bluff, said her two young daughters are making up the abuse allegations. Kennerson said she adopted the girls a few years ago and claims they have been trouble ever since.
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

A mother facing 13 counts of child cruelty said she is innocent.

Verna Kennerson, 56, Moss Bluff, said her two young daughters are making up the abuse allegations.  Kennerson said she adopted the girls a few years ago and claims they have been trouble ever since.

Kennerson made the comments as she gave KPLC an exclusive tour of the inside of her home.

Calcasieu Parish investigators said Kennerson refused to feed the girls, forcing them to look for food in neighborhood trash cans. They also said she physically abused the girls with belts, extension cords and sticks. They said she even struck one of the girls so hard she chipped the girl's tooth. And they say she even threatened to hang one of the girls.

Authorities said Kennerson also forced the girls to wear signs on the back of their shirts while attending school. The signs identified the girls as thieves and liars.

Kennerson told 7 News on Thursday that she considers herself a strict disciplinarian but never abused the girls, though she does admits to making them wear the signs to school. Kennerson said the girls have been in trouble at school numerous times.

"I made them wear the signs and I made them write the signs," said Kennerson. "I can't remember word-for-word but I did make them wear it to go to school to discourage them and shame them from stealing."

As for the allegations that she starved them or forced them to sleep in a shed outside, Kennerson said those claims are not true, pointing to the full refrigerator of food in her kitchen.

"They did not sleep in a portable building," she said. "Why would I make them sleep in a portable building?"

Kennerson, who is handicapped, admits to slapping the girls, but she said that is as far as the abuse went.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested Kennerson on Wednesday (the day before this interview), charging her with the thirteen counts of child cruelty. They also arrested her 77-year-old mother, Mary Kennerson, charging her with one count of child cruelty for not coming forward to report the abuse.

The pair bonded out a short time later. They are currently awaiting their court dates.

Despite the notoriety, Kennerson said she does not care what others think about her.

"I'm not worried about what people say about me," she said. "People can say whatever they want to say about me because I know it's a lie."

The children are in the state's custody.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly