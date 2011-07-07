Lake Charles girl awarded scholarship

The following is a news release from Kohl's:

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., July 7, 2011 – The Kohl's Department Stores' Kohl's Cares® Scholarship Program honors more than 200 deserving volunteers with $1,000 scholarships toward post-secondary education.

Lilly Guilbeau, 10, from Lake Charles was chosen from more than 37,000 nominees nationwide for making a positive impact on her community by volunteering with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, becoming a spokesperson for the organization, serving on the planning committee for a fundraising event, participating in a public service announcement, speaking to community groups and designing her own t-shirt to raise more than $3,000 for the cause.

Through the Kohl's Cares Scholarship Program, Kohl's is assisting deserving youth pursue a college education at a time when 55 percent of bachelor's degree recipients at public colleges borrow money and are finding education increasingly difficult to afford.