Authorities investigating overnight shooting

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in the 100 block of Reid Street.

Officials say when an officer arrived on the scene around 11:49 p.m. Wednesday, 41-year-old Kevin Roascoe was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.