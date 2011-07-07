Three arrested for utility wire theft in Vernon Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Three arrested for utility wire theft in Vernon Parish

Sidney Fletcher (Source: VPSO) Sidney Fletcher (Source: VPSO)
Timothy Norris (Source: VPSO) Timothy Norris (Source: VPSO)
Victor Coram (Source: VPSO) Victor Coram (Source: VPSO)

The following is a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the arrests of Victor Coram, age 38, of Cottonwood, Timothy Norris, age 36, of Rosepine, and Sidney Fletcher, age 50, of Rosepine.

The arrests were a result of complaints filed regarding numerous thefts of utility wire throughout a large area of the Parish.  At this time the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating several incidents of theft of utility wire.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office began to receive notification of the thefts on June 29th, 2011 and upon further investigation discovered additional locations where thefts had also taken place.  The estimated value of the stolen utility wire is $ 48,950.00.

Detectives arrested Victor Coram who was charged with 4 counts of Felony Theft and Operating a vehicle while license is suspended with a total bond set at $15,328.00. Timothy Norris was arrested and charged with 4 counts of Felony Theft with a total bond set at $ 21,500.00. Sidney Fletcher was arrested and charged with 6 counts of Felony Theft with a total bond set at $37,500.00.

Coram and Fletcher remain in the Vernon Parish Jail at the time of this release.  Timothy Norris posted bond and was released on July 6, 2011. Additional arrests are expected.

