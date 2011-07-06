Thieves target money machines in DeQuincy

The suspects were last seen driving this white late model Chevy Suburban.

One of three suspects police in DeQuincy are looking for. This woman is believed to be part of a group of three who targeted money machines in DeQuincy.

Police are searching for three suspects they believe to be responsible for a string of burglaries at area money and vending machines.

Two of the burglaries occurred at car washes, while two others took place outside of retail stores.

Authorities said each of the machines was damaged in the same way as the suspects tried to gain access to money.

On June 21st, the group hit the coin machines at the Tiger Suds Car Wash before targeting the Ready Ice machine located on the same property.

Car wash owner Darlene Nortman said it is not the first time her business has been targeted.

"A year and a half ago we were robbed and they destroyed the automatic cashier in the back of the building and they destroyed the change machines on the bay wash."

Nortman said each time the burglars made off with different amounts of cash. She said they caused about $2,000 in damage this last time.

"I personally feel that it's lazy people who want to take advantage of those of us out here trying to earn a living," said Nortman.

Police are looking for one black male, one black female and a third suspect, who was not identifiable.

Authorities said the suspects were seen driving a white late model Chevrolet Suburban.

Police were able to recover surveillance photos of the female suspect and pickup truck at another local business.

Anyone with information about the crimes or suspects should contact DeQuincy Police at 786-4000.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.