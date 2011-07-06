Five arrested for DWI in Allen Parish

The following is a news release from the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office:

Oberlin, LA — July 4th celebrations often include cook-outs, picnics, boating, time spent with family and friends and, of course, fireworks. But for too many Americans, the nation's annual celebration is filled with tragedy, as it is one of the deadliest holidays of the year when it comes to alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities.

That's why Allen Parish Sheriff's Office was out in force during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, cracking down on impaired drivers with aggressive Drunk Driving. Over the Limit. Under Arrest enforcement.

Statistics gathered from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over the past 25 years show that, on average, nearly half of all deadly traffic crashes over each year's July 4th holiday involved some level of alcohol. 64% of Louisiana fatalities during July 4th weekend last year involved alcohol.

"The Fourth of July is a time most Americans spend celebrating with family and friends, but it is also one of the year's deadliest times on our roadways."

"We wanted people to be careful all weekend, but particularly at night," said Sheriff Brady. "The rate of alcohol impairment among drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2010 was four times higher at night than during the day."

Sheriff Brady said that impaired drivers not only take the risk of hurting or killing themselves or someone else, the trauma and financial costs of an alcohol-impaired-driving crash or an arrest can be significant. Violators often face jail time, the loss of their driver licenses, higher insurance rates and dozens of other unanticipated expenses.

The results of our DWI Checkpoint conducted this weekend are as follows:

878 - Vehicles checked

23 - Standardized Field Sobriety Tests administered

5 - D.W.I. Arrests

13 - Citations

1 - Non D.W.I. Arrest

Several Saturation patrols were instituted throughout the 4th of July Weekend.

There were two (2) confirmed traffic crashes in the parish involving DWI's.