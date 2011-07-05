Pithon Coulee Bridge on Ryan St. to close

On Monday, the Pithon Coulee Bridge on Ryan Street will close, which means commuters to and from downtown will have to find an alternate route.

"[DOTD] is going to be taking that bridge out and putting in big drainage culverts," said Lori Marinovich, Executive Director of Lake Charles Downtown Development. "We're going to make [the bridge] a little extra wider. The enhancement components will be a really nice gateway into downtown."

Officials anticipate the bridge being closed for at least 45 days. It could stay closed longer depending on weather. Eventually during construction, two lanes (one northbound, one southbound) will reopen for traffic.

But until that happens, officials urge commuters to find alternate routes to downtown. Marinovich says commuters who normally take Ryan Street may want to try Lakeshore Drive or Hodges Street.

RYAN STREETSCAPE

As for the Ryan Streetscape, Marinovich said work is beginning on the second phase of the project at the intersection of Gill and Ryan St. A construction crew is putting in what will become the first of four intersections designed to provide a visual enhancement for downtown.

Marinovich said the intersection at Gill St. should be complete this weekend.

TRAFFIC SIGNALS TO BE ADJUSTED

Marinovich added that the city will soon adjust the traffic signals in parts of downtown to better accommodate detoured traffic flow. She said drivers should be on the lookout for temporary stop signs while the signals are being adjusted.

