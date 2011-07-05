Residents of Cameron Parish can now sign up for alerts

The following is a news release from Cameron Parish OEP:

Cameron Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is asking residents to register with its Emergency Notification Service Provider, FirstCall. The FirstCall Emergency Notification Service can immediately deliver emergency alerts to citizens and first responders. It gives Cameron Parish the ability to provide the community with important, timely information about hurricanes and other high profile events occurring in the area.

This is done using an Emergency Notification Service to landlines, cell phones, SMS text messaging devices and email. Mass numbers of residents can be alerted with important information in five minutes or less.

To ensure you receive these emergency notifications to your home phone, cell phone, email, or SMS texting device, residents must sign up for the service. Residents can now register on line at www.parishofcameron.net, go to Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness page, click alert registration on top of page. This is the direct link: https://alertregistration.com/cameronla. Also they may call the office at (337) 775-7048.