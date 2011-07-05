DeRidder man facing additional sex crime charges

A DeRidder man was arrested by authorities in Beauregard Parish on Monday on multiple counts of sex crime charges.

Authorities in Beauregard Parish arrested a DeRidder man for additional sex crime charges on Tuesday following further investigation.

33-year-old Donnie R. Morgan was arrested on July 5 by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office. Morgan is charged with three additional counts related to sex crimes.

Morgan was processed into the parish jail. His bonds now total $1,225,000.

These additional charges come after further investigation into a complaint received back in June. At that time, Morgan was charged with ten counts of molestation of a juvenile and aggravated rape.

