State Police arrest 31 for DWI during holiday weekend

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

In an effort to combat impaired driving in our area over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Louisiana State Police Troop D participated in a nationwide effort titled "Drunk Driving. Over the Limit. Under Arrest."

Troopers conducted 2 DWI checkpoints and beefed up patrols over the holiday weekend. As a result, Troop D troopers arrested 31 people for DWI over the holiday period throughout the troop area. This includes 1 person arrested at a checkpoint conducted Friday, July 1, and 5 people arrested at a checkpoint conducted Monday, July 4. These checkpoints were conducted in cooperation with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Troopers would like to remind drivers that impairment is not only caused by alcohol. If a driver is found to be under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance or certain over-the-counter medications, they can be arrested for DWI.



To report impaired driving, motorists may dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone or contact their local law enforcement agency.

Support for the checkpoints and increased patrols was provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.