Lake Charles Fireworks

LAKE CHARLES, LA(KPLC)-The rockets red glare shown bright in the skies above Lake Charles Monday Night.

The annual fireworks display capped off a day of patriotic celebrations that included a parade through downtown and a concert by the Lake Charles Community Band. The fireworks were scheduled to start at 9:15pm, but started closer to 9:00pm. Mayor Randy Roach tells 7 News that was because the concert ended earlier than expected.

We have included video of the display.