Sulphur radio station KEZM-AM off the air

SULPHUR,LA(KPLC)-Long time Sulphur radio station KEZM-AM went off the air Monday,and could remain so for weeks after losing its transmitter location.

Station owner Bruce Merchant says the station lost its transmitter location after the land it was on was sold. He tells 7 News that he is seeking temporary authentication from the FCC to transmit from a new location. He hopes that will take three weeks.

Merchant said he needs about $10,000 to build a new transmission facility somewhere else.

For more information on the station, call 337-527-3611.