DeRidder holds "Old Fashioned" 4th of July celebration

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown DeRidder Monday evening for the annual "Old Fashioned Fourth of July" celebration.

It marked the first time the event was held in downtown.

The event included free popcorn, hot dogs and hamburgers, and was a celebration of all things Americana.

In addition to live music, there was also a pie-eating contest and a few folks got the chance to pie city officials in the face for charity.

"I think everyone wants to come out and pay their respects and celebrate our independence," said one Misty Clanton, with the City of DeRidder, one of the event's organizers.

Other sponsors included Grace Church of DeRidder and Jump City of DeRidder.

The festivities wrapped up with a fireworks display.

