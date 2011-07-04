Unrestrained driver from Gueydan dies in crash

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

Vermilion Parish- According to investigating troopers from Troop I, on July 3, 2011, at 4:41 p.m., 20-year-old Kelian Spell of Gueydan, LA, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet truck west on LA 14.

For unknown reasons, Spell steered right , back to the left, and ran off the road and entered a ditch. After entering the ditch the vehicle overturned and Spell, who was unrestrained, was ejected.



Spell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner.

Toxicology samples were obtained and have been submitted to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Law requires all occupants of motor vehicles to wear their seatbelt.

While wearing a seatbelt will not save you in every crash it will greatly reduce your risk of injury in most crashes.