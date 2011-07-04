Lake Charles and DeRidder hosting 4th of July Events

Lake Charles will be hosting the annual Red White Blue And You celebration Monday night.

A street parade gets underway at 6pm. Afterward, the Lake Charles Civic Center Arcade Pavilion will be the site of the annual music program featuring the Lake Charles Community Band along with other musicians at 7:00 p.m.

After the traditional stars and stripes forever plays at 9:00 p.m., the fireworks will begin over the lake at 9:15 p.m.

Downtown DeRidder will also be holding 4th of July events Monday.

Downtown DeRidder will have food, fun and fireworks. The food items available will be free hamburgers, hot dogs, watermelon, and popcorn. Sodas will be $1.

There will also be a pie eating contest, tug of war, and jumps for the kids.

The DeRidder event is sponsored by the Grace Church of DeRidder, the City of DeRidder and Jump City of DeRidder.

The forecast for the 4th of July is sunny and humid with temperatures in the 90s, the heat index over 100, a light yet gusty southerly wind with a chance of isolated early evening thunderstorms.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.