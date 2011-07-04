Gospel Extravaganza with John P. Kee, Rance Allen and Kirk Franklin

Gospel Extravaganza exploded onto the Lake Charles Civic Center stage with acts like gospel great John P. Kee, headliner and Grammy Award winner Kirk Franklin and the legendary Rance Allen.

Kirk Franklin is a native of Fort Worth, Tx. He is a multiple Grammy award winner for albums like: Best Contemporary Soul Gospel Album: Whatcha Lookin' 4; Best Gospel Album By Choir or Chorus: God's Property; Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album: The Nu Nation Project; Best Gospel Song: "Imagine Me"; Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album: Hero.

John P. Kee is a native of Durham, North Carolina. He has: 27 GMWA Excellence Awards, 21 Stellar Awards, A Trailblazer Award from former President Bill Clinton, A Soul Train Award, 2 Billboard Music Awards, , 9 Waljo Awards, 7 Grammy nominations.

Rance Allen group came together in Monroe, Michigan and migrated to Toledo, Ohio. Lead is Rance Allen, while brothers Tom on drums and Steve on guitar. Honors include Best Religious Group by the National Association of Television and Radio Announcers (NATRA).