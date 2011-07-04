Marsh fires burn in Cameron Parish

About half a dozen marsh fires burned in Cameron Parish over the weekend.

Officials say the fires started after lightning strikes from small thunderstorms that were in the area on Saturday.

The fires posed no danger to people or structures, however dense smoke from the fires did create visibility issues on some roadways, including Highway 27 near Creole.

Signs warning motorists of the smoke were put up on some highways.

Like the rest of the state, Cameron Parish has been under a burn ban because of a drought.

In addition, fireworks have been banned in Cameron Parish for the Fourth of July.

