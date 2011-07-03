Family hit head on by driver with no headlights

A Texas family escapes a brush with death after a man driving with no headlights hits them head on. It happened around 2:55 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 10 west bound just east of Hwy 171.

The investigation revealed that a family was traveling west bound on Interstate 10, back home from Disney World in Florida to their home in Houston, Texas in a 2004 Chevrolet Pick-up, when a 2008 Honda SUV being driven by Martin Richard, 51, of Port Arthur, Texas was traveling east bound in the west bound lanes of Interstate 10 hit them head on. According to witnesses Richard did not have his headlights on. The collision caused the Chevrolet Pickup to flip and coming to rest in the median.

Richard then exited his vehicle and fled the scene of the accident on foot. The seven occupants of the Chevrolet were transported to local hospitals for treatment, where they are currently listed in stable condition.

Richard was located a short time later, where he was arrested. Alcohol is suspected in the traffic crash and the results are pending. Richard was charged with DWI, reckless operation, hit and run, and resisting an officer.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.