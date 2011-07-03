Man arrested twice for DWI within 3 hours

It's no secret that area law enforcement are out in full force this holiday weekend, but apparently several people did not get the memo.

According to State Police Thomas Hunt, 22, of Lake Charles, was arrested twice Saturday for DWI within three hours. Hunt was pulled over for speeding around 7:20 a.m. Troopers said he blew .148. Hunt was charged with DWI 2nd offense and released in the care of a relative because of lack of jail space.

Less than three hours later troopers clocked Hunt on a motorcycle going 89 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone on I-210. At that time he blew .128. Hunt was arrested and booked into the jail with DWI 3rd offense.

State Police also report Christopher Daniels, 21, of Lake Charles, was arrested for DWI 5th offense. Daniels was arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday after he was pulled over for speeding. He was also charged with driving under suspension.

Those arrests are in addition to Friday night's DWI checkpoint. State Police Troop D along with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office conducted the checkpoint. Officials said 686 vehicles went through the checkpoint. Of those drivers:

1 was arrested for DWI.

2 arrested for possession of marijuana.

2 arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

State Police Troop D will conduct another checkpoint on Monday July 4th at an undisclosed location in the parish.

