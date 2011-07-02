Swashbucklers Lose to Albany in SIFL Championship 69-48

The Louisiana Swashbucklers quest for a fourth championship in team history came short for a second straight year as the Bucs fall to the Albany Panthers 69-48 in the 2011 Southern Indoor Football League championship game. The game was played in Albany with an announced attendance of 7,453.

Albany trailed 27-24 at halftime but rallied back in the second half by containing the Bucs offense. The Panthers scored a whopping 41 points to Louisiana's 13 in the second portion of the game.

There was a ruling against Albany at midpoint of the contest when game officials pulled three points from the team when a ruling was made kicker Geoff Boyer had made drop kicks that were not two points. The decision made was that it was worth only one.

The Swashbucklers finish the season with a record of 10-5. This was the team's fifth consecutive appearance in a title game. The first two, which they won, (2007 & 2008) were in the Intense Football League. That league later disbanded. The remaining three were in the SIFL, where the Bucs won the first title of the league in 2009.

This is the first league championship for the Panthers.